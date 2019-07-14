Old Republic International Raised Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding by $4.91 Million; Suncoast Equity Management Has Raised Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.58 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 808,179 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset owns 8,300 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp stated it has 290,248 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 543,092 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 908 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Pennsylvania Comm owns 4,977 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability reported 95 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opus Management holds 49,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 535,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 22,712 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 29,030 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 71,787 are owned by M&T Comml Bank Corporation.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.