Old Republic International Raised Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake; Last Week Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MEI in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. See Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) latest ratings:

Old Republic International Corp increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 34.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp acquired 204,000 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 792,000 shares with $45.45M value, up from 588,000 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $18.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 2.73 million shares traded or 19.56% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS

Old Republic International Corp decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 71,500 shares to 220,500 valued at $14.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 158,000 shares and now owns 545,400 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $61.93 million activity. On Monday, March 11 KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold $5.40M worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 100,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Argus Research. Pivotal Research downgraded the shares of K in report on Friday, February 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. Consumer Edge Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions stated it has 20,415 shares. 17,673 were accumulated by New England Rech Management. Keybank National Association Oh holds 25.02 million shares or 8.54% of its portfolio. Regal Advisors Ltd invested in 3,822 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5,647 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 12.26M shares. 4,104 are held by Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 2,203 shares. Cleararc Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 6,089 shares. Oakworth Inc accumulated 330 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Company invested in 0.19% or 55,172 shares. First Commercial Bank accumulated 52,401 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Stoneridge Inv Prns Llc reported 73,566 shares. Maryland-based Howard Hughes Institute has invested 0.67% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 106,812 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $991.95 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

