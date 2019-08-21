Old Republic International Raised Its Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Market Valuation Rose; Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered At&T (T) Holding by $314,619; Market Value Rose

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in At&T (T) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 10,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,219 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 53,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 9.75M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 613,700 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.04 million, up from 568,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 547,762 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $74.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 29,743 shares to 118,509 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (ICF) by 5,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci (EWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings.