Old Republic International Position in Smuckers J M (SJM) Has Upped by $928,000 as Share Price Declined; As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Market Valuation Declined, Tekla Capital Management Upped by $430,625 Its Position

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Smuckers J M (SJM) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 232,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.03M, up from 224,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Smuckers J M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 81,677 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – Regulator Challenges Smucker’s Purchase of Wesson Oil Brand; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF THREE ILLNESS REPORTS, CO INITIATED VOLUNTARY RECALL OF DOG TREATS

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 3,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 29,895 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 26,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 6.57% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 141,661 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares to 545,400 shares, valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

