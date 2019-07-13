Old Republic International Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Trimmed by $4.65 Million as Stock Price Declined; Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Stock Price Rose While Real Estate Management Services Trimmed Holding

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, down from 292,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 112,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 872,292 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancorp Na accumulated 15,899 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Allstate Corp stated it has 55,260 shares. Sol owns 12,896 shares. Blume stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc has 8,292 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 4,140 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Commerce invested in 0.03% or 5,779 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust holds 6,965 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc invested in 260,314 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.24% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 813,037 shares. 21,184 are held by Wendell David Associate. Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 648,183 shares. Channing Management Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $49.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $70.23M for 16.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.