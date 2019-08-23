Old Republic International (ORI) to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019; 16 Analysts Covering NVIDIA (NVDA)

Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:ORI) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Old Republic International Corp’s current price of $22.80 translates into 0.88% yield. Old Republic International Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 2.10M shares traded or 51.87% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 6.21% above currents $171.48 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark reinitiated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, March 14. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cascend given on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. See NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest ratings:

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Old Republic (ORI) Declares $1.00 Special Dividend; 4.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Old Republic Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend Of 20 Cents Per Share And A Special One-Time Cash Dividend Of $1.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic Announces Changes In Senior Executive Ranks – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Old Republic International Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17,428 activity. $4,596 worth of stock was bought by KOVALESKI CHARLES J on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSU, GOOG, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 7% on Monday – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Be Considering Moving Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.43 billion. It operates in two divisions, GPU and Tegra Processor. It has a 32.37 P/E ratio. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud visual computing users.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $171.48. About 7.59 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands