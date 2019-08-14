Old Republic International (ORI) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Increased Stake by $631,980 as Share Value Rose; Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lowered Its Stake in Activision Blizzard Usd0.000001 Common Stock (ATVI) as Shares Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Old Republic International Corp (ORI) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 31,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 286,075 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 254,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Old Republic International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 1.38 million shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Usd0.000001 Common Stock (ATVI) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 72,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 376,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, down from 448,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc Usd0.000001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 7.85 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 155,387 shares to 162,823 shares, valued at $29.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Npv Non Vtg Common Stock (NYSE:MKC) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (NYSE:HD).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adidas Ag (ADDYY) by 5,021 shares to 18,923 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95M shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.