Old Republic International (ORI) Reaches $23.77 52-Week High; Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) has $2000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18’s average target is 56.25% above currents $11.52 stock price. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 3 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, May 31. See Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

The stock of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) hit a new 52-week high and has $25.67 target or 8.00% above today’s $23.77 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.21 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $25.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $576.56 million more. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 300,240 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.58 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Old Republic International Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Inc holds 0.09% or 13,000 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 1.57 million shares. Returns Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.31% or 295,673 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corp reported 55,264 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 4,050 shares. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 78,975 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 168,000 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 285 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 7.35 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 57,500 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Company accumulated 43,829 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 78,561 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Ftb Inc accumulated 951 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.60M for 11.89 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider KOVALESKI CHARLES J bought $4,596.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $808.32 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 388,313 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M