Old Republic International (ORI) Reaches $23.50 52-Week High; Consolidated-tomoka Land CO (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shorts Increased By 26.66%

Consolidated-tomoka Land CO (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had an increase of 26.66% in short interest. CTO’s SI was 194,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.66% from 153,800 shares previously. With 34,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Consolidated-tomoka Land CO (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)’s short sellers to cover CTO’s short positions. The SI to Consolidated-tomoka Land CO’s float is 3.72%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 7,824 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) has declined 1.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 26/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Two of Wintergreen Nominees Have ‘Significant Conflict’; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.96; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Remaining Four Self-Developed Properties for $11.43MM

The stock of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) hit a new 52-week high and has $24.21 target or 3.00% above today’s $23.50 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.13B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $24.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $213.78 million more. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 823,939 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Sale of Property Subject to Ground Lease With Wawa in Winter Park, Florida for $2.8 Million – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Closing of $3.8 Million Land Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Closing of $3.0 Million Land Sale – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated-Tomoka Announces Acquisition of a Single-Tenant Office Property in Reston, Virginia for $18.6 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated-Tomoka Announces Termination of Contract to Sell LPGA International Golf Club – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $315.60 million. The firm owns and manages commercial real estate properties. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.62M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

