Old Republic International (ORI) Reaches $23.15 52-Week High; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,865 shares as Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 158,138 shares with $12.78 million value, down from 164,003 last quarter. Exxon Mobil now has $323.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

The stock of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) hit a new 52-week high and has $25.00 target or 8.00% above today’s $23.15 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.01B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $25.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $561.04M more. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 901,939 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions

Since January 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,514 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J had bought 200 shares worth $4,188 on Wednesday, March 13. 5,000 shares were bought by ZUCARO ALDO C, worth $99,350 on Monday, January 28.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 4.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ORI’s profit will be $136.32 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Thursday, March 7 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

