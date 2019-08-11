Old Republic International Maintains Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH); Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Stock Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 379,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.31M, up from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 36,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. â€“ CAH – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares to 545,400 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,500 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru has 310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Management Corporation accumulated 26,046 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Telos Management reported 6,088 shares. Whitnell & Co accumulated 500 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 536,618 shares. 675,141 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Liability Corporation. 4,321 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 15,667 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd reported 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 338 shares or 0% of the stock. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh owns 18,188 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has 0.43% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has invested 0.43% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 369,524 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri reported 4.67% stake. Factory Mutual Insurance invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Todd Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1.42% or 929,234 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Point & Service N A has invested 4.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burney invested in 0.54% or 160,846 shares. Bridges Invest Management Inc reported 163,835 shares stake. 8.19M are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Community Financial Ser Lc reported 237,688 shares. Comm Retail Bank reported 1.58 million shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,028 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Shelton Mgmt owns 29,201 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.68% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. 69,461 were reported by Wendell David Associate.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.