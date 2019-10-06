Old Republic International Maintains Holding in 3M Co (MMM); Mckinley Capital Management Increases Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 285,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49 million, up from 148,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 680.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 25,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 29,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 15,274 shares to 20,341 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,317 shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

