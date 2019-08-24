Old Republic International Lowered By $6.64 Million Its Metlife (MET) Position; Shorts at Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Raised By 26.37%

Old Republic International Corp decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 22.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp sold 158,000 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 545,400 shares with $23.22 million value, down from 703,400 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $42.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67 million shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) had an increase of 26.37% in short interest. AHT’s SI was 2.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.37% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 867,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT)’s short sellers to cover AHT’s short positions. The SI to Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s float is 2.39%. The stock decreased 7.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 1.15 million shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Will Acquire Remington’s Project Management Business for $203 Million; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality: 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 2.5% for All Hotels Not Under Renovation; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – COMPARABLE REVPAR DECREASED 0.2% TO $119.92 DURING QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHT); 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 13/03/2018 – Ashford Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 12.13% above currents $44.59 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MET in report on Friday, April 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”.

Old Republic International Corp increased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 204,000 shares to 792,000 valued at $45.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 113,500 shares and now owns 1.42M shares. Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) was raised too.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife (MET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 4,747 shares stake. Epoch Investment Prns has invested 1.28% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Northpointe Cap Limited Co owns 119,902 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 228,100 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Com reported 7,863 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 14,357 shares. Guggenheim invested 0.17% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tarbox Family Office reported 416 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 275,885 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 0.16% or 381,322 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.35% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, North Star Corporation has 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stanley holds 0.28% or 26,725 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $261.46 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

More notable recent Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ashford Hospitality Trust sheds two hotels for $37.8M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ashford Hospitality: A 9.5% Yield While Waiting For A Buyout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $139,700 activity. Ansell Benjamin J MD bought $67,200 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.