Old Republic International Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; USA Technologies (USAT)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Old Republic International Corp increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp acquired 15,000 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)'s stock rose 13.35%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 461,200 shares with $56.52 million value, up from 446,200 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $187.56B valuation. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

USA Technologies Inc (USAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 45 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 52 decreased and sold equity positions in USA Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 30.81 million shares, down from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding USA Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 27 Increased: 29 New Position: 16.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform” rating. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Cap Communications accumulated 33,401 shares. Meritage Mgmt holds 0.06% or 4,905 shares in its portfolio. 48,174 were reported by Hills State Bank And Tru. Hilltop Holdg reported 0.38% stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.38% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beaumont Fincl Prns Lc invested in 1.51% or 114,681 shares. Clean Yield reported 1.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Iberiabank holds 16,493 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning holds 3.61% or 59,693 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 481,052 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amg Funds Limited Co has 1.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.91% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Portland Glob Advsr Ltd accumulated 2,451 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt owns 49,908 shares.

Old Republic International Corp decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 158,000 shares to 545,400 valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 71,500 shares and now owns 220,500 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. for 474,066 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 2.24 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.14% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based North Run Capital Lp has invested 1.77% in the stock. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 488,031 shares.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $425.41 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.