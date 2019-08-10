Old Republic International Increased Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Price Rose; Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $799,052 as Market Valuation Rose

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 461,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.52 million, up from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10,870 shares to 185,021 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 41,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Adr by 53,500 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $70.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).