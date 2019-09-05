Old Republic International Increased Stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG); Donald Smith & Company Lowered Loews (L) Stake as Share Price Rose

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.58M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 788,577 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 149,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 498,993 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, down from 648,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 868,145 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $91.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust has 0.09% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Park Corp Oh invested in 8,579 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 11,051 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 12,938 shares in its portfolio. 130,026 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 74,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,112 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 846,345 shares. 47,263 are held by Bokf Na. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 335,719 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45 million for 19.94 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Llc reported 122,994 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 8,733 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock Inc has 18.31M shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 629,049 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc reported 11,310 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Barry Inv owns 10,563 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 162,757 shares. Us State Bank De owns 21,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 26,992 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Martingale Asset Lp owns 19,349 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru owns 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 18,101 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 14,500 shares.