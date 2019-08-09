Old Republic International Increased Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO); Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Ami Asset Management Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 439,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.51M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 5.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 6,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 386,312 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22M, down from 392,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 859,900 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.13% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 8,979 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 6,619 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs owns 20,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 100,000 shares. Delaware-based Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.3% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Natixis Lp reported 14,445 shares stake. Cibc World Corporation holds 36,242 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thompson Investment Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 12,030 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Company holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 51,248 were reported by Axa. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 54,150 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 962,641 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 50,337 shares to 191,629 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New (NYSE:LH) by 14,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Adr.