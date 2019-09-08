Old Republic International Increased Its Stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by $15.10 Million as Share Price Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Bridger Management Lifted Its Stake

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29M, up from 722,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in South Jersey Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 376,825 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 16,643 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cap Fund Management Sa reported 98,088 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 84,193 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 3.98M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0.04% or 2,012 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 2,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 263,718 shares stake. 55,870 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Moreover, Us Bank De has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 607,828 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 64,045 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 8,090 shares.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 110,853 shares to 598,943 shares, valued at $65.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 366,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,498 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene To Present At Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 434,654 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 10,011 shares. Peoples Fincl Corporation stated it has 2,102 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.09% or 1.41 million shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 57 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 95,001 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 13,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 62,681 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 12,689 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has 340,837 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 722,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 21,480 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 4.54M shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Ser Group has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).