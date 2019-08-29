Old Republic International Increased Ibm (IBM) Stake By $10.15 Million; National Health Investors (NHI) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Old Republic International Corp increased Ibm Corp (IBM) stake by 14.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp acquired 72,000 shares as Ibm Corp (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 572,000 shares with $80.71M value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Ibm Corp now has $117.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

National Health Investors Inc (NHI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 97 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 85 sold and trimmed stakes in National Health Investors Inc. The funds in our database reported: 29.63 million shares, up from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding National Health Investors Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 72 Increased: 55 New Position: 42.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. for 538,976 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 766,805 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.55% invested in the company for 127,484 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Inc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,365 shares.

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 22.9 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 205,220 shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 19.43% above currents $132.76 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Monday, August 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.49% or 1.37M shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 0.07% or 13,083 shares. First National Co accumulated 23,070 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan owns 37,600 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Mengis Cap Incorporated reported 1,765 shares stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has 65 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 5,810 shares. Moreover, First Merchants Corp has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). South Dakota Investment Council reported 151,107 shares stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Oh holds 2,071 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,825 shares. Jefferies Llc has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,998 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 4,442 shares. Srb has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Glenmede Trust Na has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 338,333 shares.