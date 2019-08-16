Old Republic International Has Upped Its Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $10.11 Million; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding by $570,000; Shares Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, up from 781,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 1.39M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6386.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 475,246 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. 6,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VBK) by 6,136 shares to 32,561 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Homes Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 13,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,484 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (STIP).