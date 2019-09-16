Old Republic International Has Trimmed Its Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Position; 1 Analysts Covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

Old Republic International Corp decreased Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) stake by 57.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE)’s stock rose 18.72%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 95,000 shares with $24.16M value, down from 222,600 last quarter. Erie Indemnity Co Cl A now has $10.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $205.5. About 67,807 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $53 lowest target. $60’s average target is 8.75% above currents $55.17 stock price. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. See ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 155,423 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.50 billion. It operates in three divisions: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 172,410 shares. Los Angeles & Equity stated it has 26,906 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Architects Inc holds 130 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Daiwa Securities holds 969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bridgeway Management reported 0.05% stake. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc owns 5,473 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 10,900 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 193 shares or 0% of the stock. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 1,215 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,254 shares.

Old Republic International Corp increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 80,000 shares to 300,500 valued at $20.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Group (NYSE:MPC) stake by 295,000 shares and now owns 579,000 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was raised too.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. On Monday, March 25 the insider Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014. Vorsheck Elizabeth A also bought $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) on Tuesday, June 11.