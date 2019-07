Old Republic International Has Trimmed Its Bp Plc Adr (BP) Stake; Yamana Gold Ordinary Shares (canada (AUY) SI Decreased By 15.7%

Yamana Gold Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:AUY) had a decrease of 15.7% in short interest. AUY’s SI was 7.83M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.7% from 9.29 million shares previously. With 13.68M avg volume, 1 days are for Yamana Gold Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:AUY)’s short sellers to cover AUY’s short positions. The SI to Yamana Gold Inc Ordinary Shares (canada’s float is 0.83%. The stock increased 5.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 15.36M shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Old Republic International Corp decreased Bp Plc Adr (BP) stake by 5.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp sold 105,500 shares as Bp Plc Adr (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 1.70M shares with $74.16 million value, down from 1.80 million last quarter. Bp Plc Adr now has $133.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 11.93 million shares traded or 132.30% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TOGETHER PROJECTS WILL DEVELOP TOTAL OF ABOUT 3 TRLN CUBIC FEET OF DISCOVERED GAS RESOURCES WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 400 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BP TO REAFFIRM LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED IN OCTOBER; 11/04/2018 – BP BP.L , SHELL RDSa.L INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING OIL, GAS BLOCKS IN GHANA – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 10/04/2018 – BP: TAX CHANGE MAKES U.S. MORE ATTRACTIVE FOR INVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – HELGE LUND TO BE NEW BP CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP QUALIFIED AS BID GROUP FOR MEXICO MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BP at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.

Old Republic International Corp increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 45,000 shares to 613,700 valued at $76.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 72,000 shares and now owns 572,000 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was raised too.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.82B for 11.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.