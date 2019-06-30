Old Republic International Has Raised Its Ibm (IBM) Stake by $10.15 Million; Market Value Declined; As United Natural Foods (UNFI) Stock Value Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised Position by $326,469

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 72,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 572,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.71M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 6.15 million shares traded or 78.60% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 25,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,064 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 51,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in United Natural Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,903 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 20,971 shares in its portfolio. Grimes reported 31,388 shares. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 32,565 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 10,782 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.8% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 279,826 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Com holds 3,502 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Benin Management Corporation owns 5,057 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 16,082 shares. Moreover, Nine Masts Cap Limited has 1.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). L And S Advsrs Inc owns 51,382 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $91.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 24,203 shares to 21,542 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 42,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,206 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 0.01% or 1,092 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 32,900 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 57,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 219,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 128 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 42,705 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 46,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 32,438 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0% or 13,800 shares. 36,270 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. 22,234 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co. State Street holds 1.59M shares.

