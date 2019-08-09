Old Republic International Has Lowered Its Metlife (MET) Position by $6.64 Million; Share Price Rose; Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Position by $545,076

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 135,923 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 146,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 1.50 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 06/05/2018 – BHP SAYS SOUTH FLANK IRON ORE PROJECT TO MEET QUALITY DEMAND; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 26/04/2018 – Chile copper mine Escondida says no early wage agreement reached; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR ENERGY COAL; 05/03/2018 – WORLD ECONOMY IN STRONGEST SHAPE SINCE 2010: BHP CEO; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 158,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 545,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22 million, down from 703,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 3.20 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “MetLife (MET) Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 72,000 shares to 572,000 shares, valued at $80.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 113,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Smuckers J M (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Horizon Invs Limited Company holds 0.1% or 67,641 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.58% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 38,044 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4.61 million shares. Lifeplan Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 82 shares. Creative Planning reported 35,952 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 682,272 shares. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 76,119 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 107,453 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 2.52M shares stake. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Webster National Bank & Trust N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,245 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.04% or 15,922 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated reported 7,497 shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.