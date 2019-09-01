Old Republic International Has Lifted Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.83 Million as Valuation Rose; Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.54 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $272.09. About 239,947 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 461,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.52 million, up from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $95.89 million for 27.65 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 471,258 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $73.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 38,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).