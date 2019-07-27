Old Republic International Has Lifted Ibm (IBM) Stake By $10.15 Million; Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Has 0.38 Sentiment

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.62, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 3 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 8 sold and decreased stakes in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. The funds in our database now own: 442,890 shares, down from 663,637 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Calamos Global Total Return Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Old Republic International Corp increased Ibm Corp (IBM) stake by 14.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp acquired 72,000 shares as Ibm Corp (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 572,000 shares with $80.71M value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Ibm Corp now has $134.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,327 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 47,438 are held by Willis Investment Counsel. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regions Financial Corp invested in 105,757 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 3,781 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Johnson Gru has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ims Mngmt reported 2,036 shares stake. Dodge & Cox owns 75,181 shares. Family Firm accumulated 2,528 shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.61M shares. First Republic, California-based fund reported 362,866 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 138,695 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Co reported 3,903 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Calamos Global Total Return Fund for 16,375 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. owns 9,250 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 104,754 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,118 shares.

