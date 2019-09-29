Old Republic International Has Lifted By $1.75 Million Its Kellogg Co (K) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)

Among 4 analysts covering Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (LON:DMGT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Daily Mail and General Trust PLC has GBX 950 highest and GBX 562 lowest target. GBX 847.75’s average target is 2.02% above currents GBX 831 stock price. Daily Mail and General Trust PLC had 19 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) on Friday, May 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, July 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 4. Liberum Capital downgraded Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) on Tuesday, April 9 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Credit Suisse. See Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 760.00 New Target: GBX 910.00 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 870.00 New Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 870.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 710.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 562.00 New Target: GBX 581.00 Maintain

Old Republic International Corp increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp acquired 33,000 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 825,000 shares with $44.20 million value, up from 792,000 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $21.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 1.71 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods

The stock increased 0.61% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 831. About 198,034 shares traded. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.91 billion GBP. The firm operates MailOnline, an English language newspaper Website; and publishes newspapers under the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, and Metro brands. It has a 4.8 P/E ratio. It also provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information and analysis for the property, information education, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, and hotel and hospitality sectors.

More recent Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Daily Mail and General Trust plcâ€™s (LON:DMGT) 12% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Introducing Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT), A Stock That Climbed 17% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk to Acquire Genscape – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 12,924 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt holds 0.15% or 5,357 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 250,965 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 620,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Farmers Commercial Bank invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Hussman Strategic invested in 0.52% or 35,000 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 9,100 shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners Limited Company stated it has 1.15% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 55,738 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.91% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 390,244 shares. Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Everett Harris Co Ca accumulated 9,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $70.29 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $6.32M was made by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST on Tuesday, August 20.

Among 6 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kellogg has $7200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 0.36% above currents $64.1 stock price. Kellogg had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 24. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, September 6. Consumer Edge Research downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) Share Price Down By 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg +2% after Goldman Sachs bump – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg unveils new plant-based product line – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Best 9% Yield Shipping Stock You’ve Never Heard Of: American Shipping, No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.