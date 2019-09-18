Old Republic International Has Increased Its Kellogg Co (K) Holding; PB Bancorp (PBBI) Shorts Raised By 156.52%

Old Republic International Corp increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp acquired 33,000 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 825,000 shares with $44.20 million value, up from 792,000 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $21.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 660,011 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 139,130 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 32,737 shares stake. 24,735 were accumulated by Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 13,239 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 394,768 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1.98M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,466 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.02% or 73,912 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Two Sigma Secs Limited Company accumulated 5,675 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Ltd has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) Share Price Down By 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg +2% after Goldman Sachs bump – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Aspen Institute’s Project Play And Kellogg Company’s Mission Tiger Team Up To Help Save Middle School Sports – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pizza Hut rolls out Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $63.89 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, worth $6.15M.

Among 6 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kellogg has $7200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 1.02% above currents $63.68 stock price. Kellogg had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Friday, April 5. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $64 target. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was downgraded by Consumer Edge Research to “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7100 target in Tuesday, August 6 report.