Old Republic International Has Increased Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Market Value Declined; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 852,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.84M, up from 731,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 2.62 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 13,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 18,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.22. About 2.14 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 34,063 shares to 122,272 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Centy Etf Tr by 10,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 19.53 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares.

