Old Republic International Has Decreased Its Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Position by $32.41 Million; Valuation Rose; B. Riley Wealth Management (GLPI) Market Value Declined While Wunderlich Securities Lowered Its Position

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16M, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $185.65. About 221,118 shares traded or 32.53% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (GLPI) by 46.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 42,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 885,542 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.06% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 30,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.16% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Principal Financial Gru reported 0% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 3,946 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 18,270 shares. Ent Financial Svcs Corp accumulated 36 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 15,253 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,793 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 10,677 shares. Aperio Gru invested in 0.03% or 32,755 shares.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 27.63 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,600 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $95.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 213,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Erie Indemnity Approves Management Fee Rate and Dividend Increase, Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Erie Indemnity to host first quarter 2019 conference call and webcast – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co reported 25,672 shares. 152,404 were accumulated by Qs Limited. Waterfront Cap Prns Lc, New York-based fund reported 267,340 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 22,062 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd invested in 479,161 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 686,252 shares. Moreover, Decatur Management Inc has 1.52% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Montana-based First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 58,275 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Gates Capital Management has 3.14M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.02% stake. 527 are held by Orrstown Services Incorporated. Missouri-based American Century Cos Inc has invested 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Dividend Stocks You’ll Wish You’d Bought 10 Years From Now – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Penn National Gaming to Close Resorts Casino Tunica – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “St. Louis casino operations, real estate change hands – St. Louis Business Journal” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Casino REIT Thinks It’s Best in Class – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.