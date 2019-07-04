Old Republic International Has Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $11.88 Million; Last Week Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analysts

Old Republic International Corp decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 2.47M shares with $145.82M value, down from 2.67M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $246.65B valuation. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital upgraded Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Friday, February 1. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $72 target. Barclays Capital maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72 New Target: $75 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $89 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $80 New Target: $83 Maintain

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $41.87 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 27.99 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T also sold $120,803 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Friday, February 1. Mason Jeanne K had sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 64,870 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 29,481 are owned by Brinker Cap. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 19,414 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1,375 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Com invested in 102,100 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 8,551 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 679,627 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 2,720 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Lc has 4,778 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 10,445 shares. 64,620 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancshares. Twin Management reported 0.53% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 204,066 shares.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.03M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp increased Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 72,000 shares to 572,000 valued at $80.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 204,000 shares and now owns 792,000 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.