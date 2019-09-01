Old Republic International Has Cut Principal Financial Group (PFG) Position By $5.10 Million; Polaris Industries (PII) Shorts Down By 4.15%

Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) had a decrease of 4.15% in short interest. PII’s SI was 3.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.15% from 3.84M shares previously. With 702,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII)’s short sellers to cover PII’s short positions. The SI to Polaris Industries Inc’s float is 6.45%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 398,396 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M CASH

Old Republic International Corp decreased Principal Financial Group (PFG) stake by 17.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp sold 102,000 shares as Principal Financial Group (PFG)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 497,000 shares with $24.94 million value, down from 599,000 last quarter. Principal Financial Group now has $14.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 823,357 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Novan Business Chief Jeff Hunter to Continue Serving as Principal Financial Office; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers

Among 2 analysts covering Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Principal Financial Group has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 0.53% above currents $53.22 stock price. Principal Financial Group had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Sell” rating and $5000 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $393.51M for 9.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum stated it has 1,819 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Insurance stated it has 20.06% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 6,684 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 4,927 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt stated it has 7,326 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 78,262 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 40 shares. 9,500 were accumulated by Carret Asset Ltd. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 963 were reported by Motco. Private Ocean Lc invested in 159 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 9,494 shares. Sit Invest Assocs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,072 shares.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Performance Food Group Company To Acquire Reinhart Foodservice – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial -3.2% as Q4 oper EPS misses by 18 cents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 153,000 shares to 731,000 valued at $48.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 117,000 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 37.94% above currents $82.02 stock price. Polaris Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $10800 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Polaris Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, J Goldman And Co Limited Partnership has 0.82% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 173,345 shares. 61 were reported by Parkside Bank & Trust &. Blair William Il owns 3,875 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 5,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 440 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Com holds 9,967 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 19,715 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Howe & Rusling stated it has 1,968 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 26 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 6,217 shares stake. Alyeska Invest Group Inc Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Geode Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).