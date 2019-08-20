Old Republic International Has Cut Its Metlife (MET) Stake by $6.64 Million as Share Price Rose; Loudon Investment Management Lowered Stake in Block H & R (HRB) as Stock Value Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 1.74 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 158,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 545,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22 million, down from 703,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 4.69 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – CSRwire.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers has 1,542 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Mngmt invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Btc Management owns 80,548 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Mngmt has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Piedmont Advsrs holds 119,824 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Synovus Finance Corporation holds 8,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.09 million shares. Franklin Res has 0.37% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 11,192 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 552,024 shares. American Interest Gru Inc Inc has 322,219 shares. Carroll Assocs owns 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 3,252 shares. Profund Advisors Lc invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 511,190 are held by South Dakota Investment Council.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 439,000 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $97.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,430 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,025 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).