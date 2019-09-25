Old Republic International Has Cut Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Position by $32.41 Million as Shares Rose; First Washington Upped Its Holding in Paccar (PCAR) as Market Value Declined

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 74,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 205,189 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70M, up from 131,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 2.43 million shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16M, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $193.6. About 249,219 shares traded or 53.19% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,024 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024 worth of stock.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.84M for 28.81 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 218,089 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 17,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 3,900 shares. 48,306 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research accumulated 0.04% or 26,906 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.04% stake. Stifel Financial Corp has 3,376 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 2,000 shares. Cls Invests Llc invested in 59 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 13,131 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 300 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Css Limited Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 900 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 6,404 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4.96% or 86,000 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 33,000 shares to 825,000 shares, valued at $44.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).