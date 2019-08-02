Old Republic International Has Boosted Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Market Value Rose; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Carmignac Gestion Decreased Its Holding by $4.22 Million

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 439,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.51M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 120,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 6.14 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.81 million, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 5.31 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 848,303 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 22,604 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Martingale Asset LP has 0.45% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.15 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.63M shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 2,561 shares. Everence Capital Management has invested 0.12% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Century Companies has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hyman Charles D holds 0.05% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp invested in 531,397 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nomura Holdings, Japan-based fund reported 20,931 shares. Forest Hill Ltd accumulated 93,850 shares. Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership holds 3.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 893,521 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share – Junior Mining Network” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “1 Top Stock to Hold as Gold Breaks Out – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 467,869 shares to 639,195 shares, valued at $36.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 84,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15M for 22.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.