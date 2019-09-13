Old Republic International Has Boosted Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $19.99 Million; First Republic Investment Management Upped Position in Corning (GLW) by $363,693

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 11,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 328,902 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.93M, up from 317,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 1.76M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 131.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 147,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.30M, up from 112,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $133.18. About 1.44 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 28,534 shares. Parsec Financial Management invested in 2,804 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 227,176 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 20,768 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 2,740 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Laurion Cap Lp owns 115,088 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il accumulated 119,136 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,740 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested in 17,382 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 2,890 are held by Zebra Capital Mgmt. Psagot Inv House reported 810 shares. Loomis Sayles Commerce Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 9,967 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 2,443 shares to 35,089 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 3,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,903 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 199,590 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 2,927 shares. Kentucky-based Central Bancorp & has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 195,984 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 113,705 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Capstone Investment Advisors Limited reported 0% stake. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 42,571 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Com invested in 56,959 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn invested in 2,014 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,870 shares. Axa holds 85,828 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 40,401 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% or 25,331 shares. Culbertson A N & has 125,740 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio.

