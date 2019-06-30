Old Republic International Decreased Principal Financial Group (PFG) Holding by $5.10 Million as Share Value Rose; Republic Services (RSG) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Position as Shares Rose

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 497,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94 million, down from 599,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 1.09 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp analyzed 17,585 shares as the company's stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,879 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, down from 111,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $27.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.21M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Republic Services sues Mallinckrodt in wake of EPA plan for landfill – St. Louis Business Journal" on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Republic Services (RSG) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" published on October 25, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com" on June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.84M for 27.77 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 110,703 shares to 146,731 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 524,432 shares to 993,532 shares, valued at $76.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.35 per share. PFG’s profit will be $384.38 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable ETF Inflow Detected – KIE, AIG, RE, PFG – Nasdaq" on May 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Principal Financial (PFG) to acquire Wells Fargo (WFC) Institutional Retirement & Trust Business for $1.2 billion – StreetInsider.com" published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Principal Financial Group declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on January 29, 2019.