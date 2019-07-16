Old Republic International Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering International Business Machines (IBM)

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. See International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) latest ratings:

Old Republic International Corp decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 1.70 million shares with $91.51M value, down from 1.70 million last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $248.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp increased Smuckers J M (NYSE:SJM) stake by 8,000 shares to 232,000 valued at $27.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 439,000 shares and now owns 2.08M shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.07 billion. The Company’s Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.