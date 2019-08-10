Old Republic International Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Devon Energy (DVN) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Old Republic International Corp decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 2.47 million shares with $145.82M value, down from 2.67M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $233.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. See Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $39 New Target: $38 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market Recovery, Disney Earnings, Rate Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IMF August Buys: The 12 Stocks Added To My Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.72 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 2.81 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.46M shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 0.38% or 72,590 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 11,521 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 306,199 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Btr Capital holds 0.12% or 19,100 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.13% or 2.75 million shares. Cleararc holds 10,628 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carlson L P holds 0.2% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 356,700 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 18,177 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sg Americas owns 35,539 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Management reported 8.53M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.2% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 696,641 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 1.55M were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 21,475 shares.

The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 6.85M shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B

Old Republic International Corp increased Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) stake by 200,000 shares to 702,000 valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 113,500 shares and now owns 1.42 million shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.