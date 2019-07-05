Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

This is a contrast between Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 21 1.07 N/A 2.59 8.63 National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Old Republic International Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Old Republic International Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Old Republic International Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National General Holdings Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Old Republic International Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 14.7% 3.9% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Old Republic International Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 13.3% respectively. 0.4% are Old Republic International Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation 2.05% 6.53% 7.4% 0.4% 8.7% 8.7% National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation was less bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.