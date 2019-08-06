Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

We are comparing Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.01 N/A 2.59 8.81 Everest Re Group Ltd. 235 1.27 N/A 5.87 42.00

In table 1 we can see Old Republic International Corporation and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Everest Re Group Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Old Republic International Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Old Republic International Corporation is presently more affordable than Everest Re Group Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Old Republic International Corporation and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Old Republic International Corporation has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Everest Re Group Ltd. is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Old Republic International Corporation and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively Everest Re Group Ltd. has an average target price of $243, with potential upside of 1.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares and 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. Old Republic International Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Old Republic International Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.