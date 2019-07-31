Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Since Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.06 N/A 2.59 8.63 American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.26 N/A 7.87 12.62

Demonstrates Old Republic International Corporation and American Financial Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. American Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Republic International Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Old Republic International Corporation is currently more affordable than American Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Old Republic International Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 14.7% 3.9% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Old Republic International Corporation has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. American Financial Group Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.9 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.4% of Old Republic International Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation 2.05% 6.53% 7.4% 0.4% 8.7% 8.7% American Financial Group Inc. -1.2% 2.86% 3.29% -3.94% -7.44% 11.33%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors American Financial Group Inc. beats Old Republic International Corporation.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.