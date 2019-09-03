Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.08 N/A 2.59 8.81 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 54 1.08 N/A 4.50 12.80

Table 1 highlights Old Republic International Corporation and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Republic International Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Old Republic International Corporation is currently more affordable than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Old Republic International Corporation’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Old Republic International Corporation and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59.33 consensus target price and a 1.80% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats Old Republic International Corporation.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.