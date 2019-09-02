Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Old Republic International Corporation has 79.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Old Republic International Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7.00% 1.90% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Old Republic International Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation N/A 22 8.81 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Old Republic International Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Old Republic International Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Old Republic International Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Old Republic International Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Old Republic International Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Old Republic International Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Old Republic International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Old Republic International Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.