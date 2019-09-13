Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Contrasting side by side

Both Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.05 N/A 2.59 8.81 Enstar Group Limited 174 2.05 N/A 10.94 16.19

Table 1 demonstrates Old Republic International Corporation and Enstar Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enstar Group Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Republic International Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Old Republic International Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Old Republic International Corporation’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Enstar Group Limited on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.8% of Enstar Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Enstar Group Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enstar Group Limited beats Old Republic International Corporation.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.