Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) Comparison side by side

Both Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.04 N/A 2.59 8.81 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 308,747 2.08 N/A 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 highlights Old Republic International Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Republic International Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Old Republic International Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Old Republic International Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

Old Republic International Corporation’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Old Republic International Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 20.8%. 0.4% are Old Republic International Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation was more bullish than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Old Republic International Corporation.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.