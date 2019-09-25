Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Comparing side by side

Both Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.07 N/A 2.59 8.81 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Old Republic International Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Old Republic International Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Old Republic International Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 83.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation has weaker performance than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Old Republic International Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.