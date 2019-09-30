Old Republic International Continues to Hold Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); As Roper Industries (ROP) Market Valuation Rose, Tributary Capital Management Trimmed by $384,300 Its Position

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 6,410 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, down from 7,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $355.91. About 173,603 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 300,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30 million, up from 220,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 3.33M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,800 shares. Natixis owns 366,367 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 33,807 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.3% or 239,281 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Callahan Ltd Liability Company reported 6,646 shares. Benedict Fincl owns 25,485 shares. Cibc World Corporation invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ghp Inv accumulated 7,485 shares. Cullinan Associates reported 4,500 shares stake. King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 9,181 shares. Rench Wealth invested in 1.46% or 33,787 shares. Asset reported 0.1% stake. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Duff Phelps Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 13,760 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (GILD) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead: The Next Shoe To Drop – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 35,541 shares to 434,363 shares, valued at $34.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.98 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Industrial Stocks With a Killer Advantage – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies has a deal to sell subsidiary for $925M for the second time – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.