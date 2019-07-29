Old Republic International Boosted Stake in Mdu Resources Group (MDU) as Market Valuation Declined; Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Stake Has Increased by Rutabaga Capital Management Llc

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 113,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.76M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 159,286 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 252,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 284,657 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Was $130 Million; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Inc, a California-based fund reported 9,834 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd invested in 2.59M shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 469,442 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 38,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,564 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 179,654 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 27,959 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 95,897 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 32,414 shares. 479,741 are owned by Los Angeles Equity Rech. Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 76,442 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 287,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within GoDaddy, MDU Resources Group, Enerplus, Quorum Health, Resonant, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Reports First Quarter Earnings, Updates Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M, worth $61,214 on Monday, June 3. 5,000 shares valued at $36,950 were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S on Tuesday, February 19. Warren Denise Wilder bought $33,809 worth of stock. Shares for $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M on Tuesday, February 19. 733 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares with value of $4,995 were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita. On Friday, March 1 BROMLEY MARCUS E bought $24,915 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 3,695 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares to 280,302 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,806 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.