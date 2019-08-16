Old Republic International Boosted Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake; Ellington Management Group Has Decreased By $2.74 Million Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 195,571 shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 34,500 shares with $494,000 value, down from 230,071 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $789.58M valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 2.45 million shares traded or 29.09% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B

Old Republic International Corp increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp acquired 45,000 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 613,700 shares with $76.04 million value, up from 568,700 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 1.28M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 owns 2,100 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,356 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc accumulated 0.06% or 5,757 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc accumulated 9,465 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Savant Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,790 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 7,746 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Covington Capital owns 1,300 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Usca Ria Lc has 17,317 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hightower Limited Com owns 211,832 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,494 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 66,149 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -4.98% below currents $139.27 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $14200 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Monday, June 17 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 766,806 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 327,010 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 147,341 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 205,300 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 185,768 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 170,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.37 million shares. Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 0.08% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Sib Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 126,666 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. 191,681 are held by First Trust Limited Partnership. Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 35,980 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has invested 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Strs Ohio owns 6,200 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.1% or 2.05M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Company owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 2.12M shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) stake by 8,100 shares to 65,200 valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wingstop Inc stake by 37,100 shares and now owns 46,300 shares. Spotify Technology S A was raised too.